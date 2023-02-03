Beyonce World Tour: Queen B skips Africa again

American singer, songwriter, and dancer Beyonce Knowles has once again shunned Africa in her 7th studio album world tour dubbed The Renaissance World Tour.

The artist made the announcement about the tour recently. According to Beyonce, the journey which will kickstart on 10th May in Sweeden, will take her to Europe, and North America, among other places.

This, has not gone well with some Africans on social media. They share the view that she owes the continent an honour for supporting her.

Thando Phiri retweeted, “Why do you hate us Beyonce?.”

Luyanda also retweeted, “f…..k Beyonce bruh with all her ghost written songs.”

Others believe it is normal for artists to have world tours without involving Africa.

“There is nothing new here. American artists have been having world tours without coming to Africa,” reads Keitumile Memela’s comment

This will be the first time for the single ladies star to embark on a world tour in seven years.

Her Renaissance album was released in July last year. The collection is widely hailed as a career-best. It was acclaimed for its pivot to club styles such as house and disco.

