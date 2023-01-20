Two-year-old child dies following incident involving weaved basket

A two-year old girl has died at a nursery school in Mulanje following an incident involving a weaved basket.

Mulanje police public relations officer Innocent Moses said the accident happened at Siloni Nursery School on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He has identified the child as Pheodise Gogoda.

Pheodise went to attend classes at the nursery school and was playing around the basket which was placed around a young tree to protect it.

While playing, the child got pinned by the neck between hooks of the weaved basket.

She was later rushed to Lujeri Tea Estate Dispensary where she was pronounced dead by medical practitioners.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation.

