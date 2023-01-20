Man found with 22 burial crosses stolen from graveyard

A 42-year-old man identified as Mapeto Kanyama has been arrested for allegedly stealing 22 burial from a graveyard at Robert 1 village in Mchinji.

Mchinji police publicist, Limbani Mpinganjira, said police arrested Kanyama after they found him in possession of the crosses.

Kanyama was reported to police after offering for sale the items to dealers of scrap metals.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a case of trespassing graveyard.

Meanwhile, Police are waiting for relatives of the deceased persons to identify the stolen burial crosses.

Kanyama hails from Kanyama village, in the area of Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji district.

