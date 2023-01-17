Child hit by vehicle while crossing road in Kasungu

A 4-year-old girl has died in Kasungu after a lorry hit her at Chima Trading Center while she was crossing Kasungu-Nkhotakota M18 road.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho, has identified the child as Ivy Mark.

According to Kachikho, Diyele Gaya was driving the vehicle, registration number, MN Hino 660 lorry from the direction of Kasungu going towards Malomo.

Upon arrival at Chima Trading Centre, the vehicle hit Ivy who was crossing the road from right to left side of the road following her friends on the other side.

“The vehicle swerved to extreme near side and over-overturned and rested in the bush. Ivy sustained severe head injuries and a fracture on her left arm.

“She died while receiving treatment at Kasungu District Hospital while the driver and other two passengers escaped with minor injuries.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested the driver for causing death by reckless driving and he will appear before court soon.

Ivy hailed from Mphero Village in Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu.

