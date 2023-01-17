Three found with offensive weapons at SFFRFM depot

Police in Dowa on Monday arrested three men for allegedly being found with a gun and other offensive weapons at a selling point for fertilizer under the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP).

Dowa Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha identified the suspects as Gersom Edward, 35, Richard Edward, 25, both from Mpeta Village and Prince Kaunda, 25, of Mpenda Village, all from the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe District.

They were arrested on Monday afternoon at Dowa Boma Trading Centre.

M’bumpha said that at the particular time, police officers were deployed at Dowa Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) Depot to provide security in the ongoing Affordable Inputs Program.

He added that at around 16:00 hours, one of the officers received information from well-wishers that there were three strange men who were moving around the SFFRFM premises where subsidised fertilizer was being sold.

“Acting on the tip, officers who were present organised themselves and arrested the suspects,” he explained.

He went on to say that the suspects were found with two offensive weapons, pepper spray and a gun.

The three will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of offensive weapons.

