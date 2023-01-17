FAM to conduct 3 CAF C Coaching Courses in 2023

As one way of enhancing Coach Education in the country, the Football Association of Malawi will hold three CAF C License Courses in 2023.

FAM Technical Director Benjamin Kumwenda confirmed the development saying there are a lot of Coaches with beginners’ Licenses but very few with CAF C licenses hence the need to close the gap.

The courses, which will be held in April, June and September, will target Youth, Women’s, Regional Leagues, and Super League assistant Coaches as well as former players who have D License.

“We will have four main courses this year .The first one is a refresher course for the all Super League Coaches where the focus will be on report writing, video analysis as well as the Malawi Football Philosophy.

“The game has now gone digital, and we have seen that most of our Coaches are behind so we need them to move together with the World in as far as football technology is concerned.

“We will also do three CAF C Coaching Courses in 2023. The main reason for having these courses is to bridge the gap that is there between D License holders and those with CAF B . We have over 2000 Coaches with D License, so we want them to progress to another level ,” said Kumwenda.

He added that FAM will also conduct a D License Coaching Course for Women’s Football Coaches. This will be part of the League Development, a project that FAM applied under the FIFA Women’s Football Development Program.

FAM held a CAF B and a CAF C Coaching courses in 2022. The association through its Coach Educators also facilitated a number of D License Coaching Courses organised by respective District Sports Offices across the country.

Source: FAM

