Papa releases Malawi’s most streamed song

Mulanje-based man Henry ‘Papa’ Gopani is the man of the moment in Malawi, thanks to his latest hit song entitled Tiyeni My Love.

The song which dropped a few days ago, has become the most streamed song in the country. Its influence transcend to social media platforms like Tik Tok, where it has inspired a number of videos.

Some Malawians have rated Gopani as the only musician who is enjoying the early days of 2023.

“So far, Papa is the only musician who has started 2023 on a right foot. All your favourite artists have failed to give us a hit song in the early days of this year,” said Paul Kamuyambeni

Tiyeni my love is a brain child of Lilongwe-based producer Tonicity. When he came across a video clip of Gopani singing the song, he decided to make an instrumental which he combined with Henry’s vocals.

The producer built a hard to ignore Amapiano tune out of simple vocals. This, has earned him salutes from people who love Malawi’s music.

The song is tipped to fill in the footsteps of Liny, a song which was done by the veteran Giddess Chalamanda and Patience Namadingo.

