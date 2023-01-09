Govt to close Maranatha School’s new site

Malawi Government has said it will close Maranatha School’s new premises because the school relocated to the new site without approval from Ministry of Education.

In a statement today, Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa says they have noted that Maranatha has been airing adverts on online platforms about the relocation of the school to a new site following government’s decision to delay opening of school in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Maranatha has relocated its school from Blantyre to Balaka to escape the directive.

However, according to Mussa, under section of the Education Act 2013, a proprietor of a school or college is required to seek approval from Minister of Education before relocating a school or college to a new site.

Relocation can only be done after approval is granted and a certificate is issued.

“The Ministry would, therefore, like to advise that it has received no application by any school for relocation to a new site and no school should transfer to a new site without being granted an approval and a certificate to that effect failing which the new site will be closed,” reads part of the statement.

The warning comes as Maranatha has already transferred items such as desks to the new site.

