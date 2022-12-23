Citizens urged to strictly follow all preventive measures to fight Cholera outbreak

Ministry of Health has asked Malawians in all districts to strictly follow all preventive measures if the country is to fight the cholera outbreak.

Minister of Health who is also Co-Chairperson for Presidential Taskforce on Cholera Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda made the remarks yesterday in Lilongwe during Government faces the Nation at the Central Office of Information.

Chiponda asked Malawians to receive the cholera vaccine, refrain from communal eating, eat well cooked and warm food, use clean water, desist from buying cooked foods, have toilets in homes, and fully practice personal hygiene.

“As you know the country is experiencing the cholera outbreak. Cholera is preventable and as citizens we need to follow all preventive measures to prevent the disease, let me urge the people in the country to rush to the hospital once they notice signs and symptoms of Cholera to get treated in good time because right now all hospitals under our ministry are ready for the cause.

“Let me also commend Lilongwe City Council for putting in place bylaws aimed at helping to prevent the spread of cholera and I urge other council to emulate the same,” explained Chiponda.

Chiponda further noted that the Ministry of Health is distributing chlorine to all areas where there are no sources of clean water while responsible stakeholders in the water sector are bringing clean water in those areas.

She then implored local councils to come up with bylaws that would help to contain the further spread of the disease.

Chiponda also revealed that through the taskforce on Cholera they have activated clusters including on education and water and sanitation to help in the fight against the outbreak.

The Minister has therefore assured the public that the country has adequate drugs and other utilities to help in contacting the outbreak.

Cumulatively, 13, 837 people have suffered from Cholera since 28th February, 410 have died and 338 are currently hospitalised according to the latest report.

