Chakwera pardons 230 prisoners, removes three from death row

President Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned 230 prisoners and has commuted death sentences of three prisoners to life imprisonment.

According to a press release signed by secretary for Homeland Security Oliver Kumbambe which we have seen, the released prisoners are those who were charged with minor offences and those that demonstrated good behavioural reform.

The statement further reads: ”The president has exercised his powers as enshrined in the Republic’s constitution under section 89 subsection 2 and section 117 of the prisons Act.”

