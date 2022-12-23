Hundred stranded on Nkhotakota cutoff road: government dips head in sand

The Nkhotakota-Salima M5 road has been damaged again around Benga area in Nkhotakota, leaving motorists stranded.

The road was first cut off on Thursday morning following heavy rains in the area and it was maintained on Thursday evening. However, the same section of the road has also been damaged by heavy rains this morning.

A motorist at the scene told Malawi24 this evening that the damaged area was yet to be fixed but hundreds of road users were stranded.

“And kukuda kunjaku pano. Palibe chomwe aboma akuchita (It is getting dark but the authorities are not doing anything to fix the damage),” the motorist said.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga said yesterday that the section is is part of a stretch which is expected to be rebuilt by Chinese contractor CR20.

The M5 Road is one of the roads in the country which usually get damaged during the rainy season. Some people believe that the reason for this is poor quality of the road.

