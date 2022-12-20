Legal costs for Msundwe rape case reduced to K71 million

The High Court has today reduced legal cost for the Msundwe rape case from K255,684,112 to K70,895,618.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has made the ruling today slashing the legal costs following an application by the Malawi Police Service, Clerk of Parliament, Minister of Justice and others.

“I am satisfied with the ruling as taxpayers’ money has been saved. This is what I aimed to achieve in this case,” said Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

In 2019, women from Msundwe and M’bwatalika in Lilongwe complained that they were raped by police officers who went to their villages to conduct an operation following political violence that led to the death of a police officer.

In 2020, the High Court ruled that the Malawi Police Service (MPS) should pay K121 million compensation to the women and pay legal costs for the case.

Lawyers from the Women Lawyers Association (WLA) represented the women and the registrar of the High Court said last year that the lawyers should be paid K255 million.

The legal cost sparked backlash with Malawians condemning the lawyers for getting more money than the victims when it was believed that the women lawyers were working pro-bono.

The Malawi Law Society also described the amount as unusual and unjustified.

