Woman arrested for stealing baby in 2019

A 35-year-old woman identified as Esther Gumbo has been arrested in Mzimba for stealing an eight-month-old baby who is now aged four.

Jenda Police spokesperson Alfred Lucio said the woman stole the baby girl at Enfeni market in the district in April, 2019.

The child’s mother went to the market to buy second hand clothes. Gumbo allegedly offered to carry the baby as the mother was buying clothes.

When she took the baby, Gumbo disappeared with her.

She has now been arrested and is expected to answer charges related to the crime.

Esther Gumbo hails from Kamchiza village in the area of Senior Chief Mabulabo.

Follow us on Twitter: