Two arrested for forgery, altering false document in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody 29-year-old Enerst Amon, an architect, and Golden Chikhadzula, 22, a printing business owner, for allegedly forging and altering a National Construction Industry Council ( NCIC) certificate.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police station, it is reported that Amon, an architect by profession but yet to be certified by National Construction Industry Council (NCIC), conspired with Chikhadzula who operates a printing business in Blantyre City to forge an NCIC certificate.

It is further alleged that the two suspects connived to forge the certificate for Amon who used it to secure a contract at Mall of Africa Building.

The matter was discovered after officials from NCIC conducted an inspection at the facility and later the issue was reported to Police at Soche.

Following the report, the law enforcers instituted investigations which led to the arrest of the two and who are currently waiting to appear before court.

Amon hails from Kalitsilo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu District whilst Chikhadzula hails from Ndera Village, Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka District.

