Monkey Bay Police pledge adequate security during festive season

Monkey Bay Police has assured business people and residents in the area that it will provide adequate security during this Christmas and New Year season.

Monkey Bay Police Station Officer, Superintendent Willard M’bwera made the assurance when the police held an interface meeting with business people at Monkey Bay town ahead of Christmas and New year season.

The meeting was held to discuss ways and means of intensifying security during the festive season during which by breaking of shops and homes.

The Station Officer therefore advised shop owners to avoid leaving behind a lot of cash in their shops and further appealed to them to report any suspected robbers to police and members of community level policing

“Let’s work together to deal with robbery in Monkey Bay and l appeal to you that you should avoid leaving behind a lot of cash in your shops,” M’bwera added.

Head of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Monkey Bay Police, Inspector Eliam Kachule said all business premises at Monkey Bay need to be adequately secured and this calls for collaboration between the police and business people.

He also urged shop owners and residents that they should employ guards after having all the guards’ particulars including knowing their criminal records.

“There is also need to bring them to police to have their fingerprints to ascertain the criminal records,” Kachule added.

Chairperson of Community Policing Forum at Monkeybay, Levison Phiri, called on business people to provide the police with fuel to allow them carry out night patrols for effective and maximum security.

He also appealed to business people and other people of goodwill to provide reflector jackets, whistles and other relevant security items to members of community policing forum so that they should effectively collaborate with the police in providing security in the festive season.

