Wanderers sign Mphatso Kamanga from Karonga United

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have made their first signing ahead of the 2023 season after they roped in attacking midfielder Mphatso Kamanga from Karonga United.

The Lali Lubani side had set their eyes of Ekwendeni Hammers’ Chawanangwa Gumbo who opted to sign for their cross-town rivals Nyasa Big Bullets last month.

Mark Harrison’s side then switched their attention to Kamanga who has now joined the club on a three-year deal.

“Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC have completed the signing of Karonga United attacking midfielder, Mphatso Kamanga on a three-term contract,” reads part of the statement.

According to reports gathered by Malawi24, the Blantyre giants are targeting five more signings to beef up their squad and they will also release some players as part of the rebuilding exercise under Harrison who replaced Alex Ngwira last month.

In the ongoing season, the Nomads have played second fiddle to Bullets after they missed out on the league and the FDH Bank Cup but they have an opportunity to end their trophy drought when they face their rivals in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium.

