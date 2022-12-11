Wanderers receive Airtel Top 8 cup final call

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have received a call to play in the final match of Airtel Top 8 Cup following their 2-0 win over Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Wanderers gave it all with a superb performance to book themselves a ticket to the final where they will battle it out for Airtel money with their archrivals, Nyasa Big Bullets, this coming weekend.

Goals from Chiukepo Msowoya and Yamikani Chester were enough for the Nomads to have one hand on the silver ware in the 2022 season.

In a post-match interview, Wanderers’ assistant coach Albert Mpinganjira described the match as a tough one but he thanked his boys for putting a gallant fight which has sent them into the final.

“We played better today as our boys are aware of what we want you would see that we made some changes in terms of play which have yielded results,” he said.

Mpinganjira added that now since their eyes are on the cup they will prepare so that they should defeat their rivals this coming Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe so as to end with a trophy in their cabinet.

On his part, Eagles’ coach Eliya Kananji said his boys played better and they lost after making some mistakes which led them to concede.

“We played better and you saw that my oys gave it all only that we made some mistakes which have made us to conceded those goals,” said Kananji.

The winner of this year’s edition will have their Airtel Money wallet credited with Mk17 million and presently the reigning champions are Bullets and will have to prevent their neighbours from snatching it.

