Two arrested over K31 million robbery at Kasungu Standard Bank

Two people have been arrested in Kasungu over the robbery at Standard Bank where a security guard was murdered and over K31 million stolen.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho, has confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

Kachikho has also told the local media that K31.6 million was stolen in the heist.

The security guard murdered during the robbery has been identified as Ledisoni Banda.

Meanwhile, the Standard Bank Branch has been closed until further notice.

Kachikho has since disputed rumours that the two suspects are Burundians, saying they are Malawians.

This morning, there were running battles between police and residents in Kasungu as people claimed that Police had arrested Burundian nationals over the heist. The residents wanted the suspects to be released to them.