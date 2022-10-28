US Ambassador Young urges Malawian movie producers to eye international market

U.S. Ambassador to Malawi David Young has urged movie producers in the country to be determined in producing high quality products that can find markets on the international space.

The ambassador made the remarks on Thursday when he made a courtesy call to one of Lilongwe’s youthful creative agency, HD Plus creations.

The popular Ambassador who has recently shown active interest in the creative sector visited the agency’s office to appreciate their work efforts as well as contributions to the creative sector, especially film.

During the visit, Ambassador Young took a tour of the HD Plus Creations offices and interacted with team members from different departments before a closed door meeting with the directors where among other things he shared tips on how teams can work together to achieve a success in every project.

Young encouraged the team to keep creating authentic stories and reaching for greater accomplishments in order to improve the creative industry in Malawi.

Speaking in an interview, HD Plus creations Chief Executive Officer Gift Sukez Sukali Said the Ambassador’s visit is An encouragement for them to also be committed in producing high quality products that can match international standards.

Sukali mentioned that the visit and tour is also encouragement to creatives in the country that the creative industry is on the right path and has a future.

“This just shows that we are on the right path and our content is being watched by many including influential figures”, said Sukali.

After the tour, Ambassador Young took some time to interact with the HD Plus team as well as create some fun content just to appreciate how the team produces content for their various clients as well as in-house media platforms.

