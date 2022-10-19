3-year-old boy dies in fire accident

A 3-year-old boy identified as Promise Staliko has died after fire gutted the grass thatched kitchen he was playing in.

The incident occurred on October 18, 2022 at Mtseketana Village, TTraditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa district.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that according to the father of the deceased Staliko Maseya, 45, on the said date Promise was playing alone in the grass thatched kitchen which was still under construction and there was a heap of grass inside.

“Promise took fire from outside and lit the grass and fire razed the whole kitchen and he was stuck inside.

“The boy consequently became unconscious due to smoke and was burnt to death before being rescued,” said Msadala.

The matter was reported at Mponela Police Station who visited the scene of incident and took the dead body to Mponela Rural Hospital where it has been established that Promise died due to suffocation and severe burns.

Meanwhile, police in the area are appealing to parents and guardianship not to leave their young children unattended since they need parental care, guidance and close supervision.