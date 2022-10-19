Police ask to be informed whenever fuel arrives at filling stations

As one way of bringing sanity at all Filling Stations in Zomba City, Police yesterday summoned supervisors of filling stations where they asked to be informed whenever fuel arrives at the service stations.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region Kelvin Mulezo also pointed out some of the bad practices that are happening at various Filling Stations.

“We are hearing a lot of issues to do with your services, one of which being favouritism,” said Mulezo.

Deputy Commissioner Mulezo then urged them to change and improve in their service delivery by treating all customers equally and avoid corruption.

He also urged them to follow all rules and regulations put in place by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

On his part, Officer in-Charge for Zomba Police Station, Assistant Commissioner Mike Chona encouraged all fuel attendants to work closely with the Police by informing them in time about fuel arrival so that Police deploy enough officers to help to establish law and order at the Filling Stations.

Speaking on behalf of the fuel attendants, Slyvester Francisco who is a manager for Zomba City Service Filling Station, thanked the Police for organizing such an important meeting and he assured Police that they will discharge quality services and without fear or favour.

Francisco also pointed out some of the challenges that they are experiencing whilst executing their duties especially during this time when fuel is scarcity.

He pointed out the issue of motorcyclists who are purchasing more fuel and selling on the black market.

After a lengthy discussion, the team agreed on a number of resolutions that include; tipping police on all those selling fuel on black market, not to sell fuel of more than K10,000 to motorcyclists, to ration fuel to motorists in order to serve many customers and inform police in time about fuel arrival in order to bring officers to man the filling station.

