Chakwera accused of acquiring property worth K2.8 billion

Forum for National Development (FND) has called on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate President Lazarus Chakwera’s son Pastor Nick Chakwera amid allegations that he has questionably acquired a stone crusher and two pharmacies worth K2.85 billion.

FND has written a letter to the bureau dated October 14, 2022 and signed by FND national coordinator Fryson Chodzi asking ACB to investigate social media reports linking Chakwera to dubious transactions.

According to FND, it is alleged that Chakwera has a stone crusher planted at Nathenje in Lilongwe valued at US$1 milllion (about K1.1 billion).

“The allegations further state that the stone crusher was bought by one of the construction companies who has won major roads and infrastructure projects purportedly as a kickback for his influence in the awarding of contracts to the company,” reads part of the letter.

It is also alleged that Chakwera used cash to buy a K750 million pharmacy in Blantyre and a K1 billion pharmacy in Lilongwe

FND wants Chakwera to come out clean and disclose the nature of businesses he is in and to produce invoices and evidence of the purchases made.

“It is in the public interest for the ACB to investigate Chakwera especially where it is alleged that he is obtaining favors owing to the fact that he is the son of the president and he is exploiting that. In addition, if the transactions ever happened, there is a need to ascertain the source of funds for Chakwera and demonstrate that he is not acquiring money illegally,” reads part of the letter.

