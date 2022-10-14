Malawi national anthem must be sang in full at all times — Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered that all three verses of the national anthem must be sang in full at all occasions and he has urged Malawians to learn the three verses.

The Malawi leader issued the directive today at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during commemoration of National Day of Unity and Dialogue.

Chakwera argued that the first verse of the nation anthem is a call to prayer for God to bless Malawi while the third verse encourages Malawians to unite to build up the country and serve the country selflessly.

“It is for this reason that I make a declaration that the national anthem must be sang in full at all occasions for it was designed to not just be a prayer to God to bless us but also be a call to unity to make that blessing real,” said Chakwera.

He, however, admitted that unity will not come from singing the national anthem but will come if citizens resolve to join hands in building Malawi.

At the event, the gathering sang all three verses of the national anthem.

The Malawi National Anthem says:

1.O God bless our land of Malawi,

Keep it a land of peace.

Put down each and every enemy,

Hunger, disease, envy.

Join together all our hearts as one,

That we be free from fear.

Bless our leader, each and every one,

And Mother Malawi.

2.Our own Malawi, this land so fair,

Fertile and brave and free.

With its lakes, refreshing mountain air,

How greatly blest are we.

Hills and valleys, soil so rich and rare,

Give us a bounty free.

Wood and forest, plains so broad and fair,

All-beauteous Malawi.

3.Freedom ever, let us all unite

To build up Malawi.

With our love, our zeal and loyalty,

Bringing our best to her.

In time of war, or in time of peace,

One purpose and one goal.

Men and women serving selflessly

In building Malawi.

