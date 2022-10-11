Former FAM general secretary Kamphinda Banda dies

Kamphinda Banda (far right)

Former General Secretary of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Chris Kamphinda Banda has died this morning.

His nephew Francis Kadzakalowa confirmed saying Kamphinda Banda died at the Queens Elizabeth Central hospital on Tuesday morning after a short illness.

According to Kadzakalowa, the body of Kamphinda Banda will be collected from College of Medicine Mortuary on Wednesday for burial in his home Village in Salima on Thursday.

Kamphinda served as FAM GS for four years between 2000 and 2004 . He later on joined the Super League of Malawi as General Secretary until 2007.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu Manda had led the football fraternity in mourning Kamphinda Banda whom he described as a loyal servant of the game.

“He was a very humble and hardworking gentleman. He was one of the first people I worked with when I became FAM President. I learnt a lot from him about FAM and football in general. His death is a big blow to Malawi football.

“In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to Kamphinda Banda family our heartfelt condolences. On behalf of the members of the Malawi football community, I hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness. May the Lord be our comfort in this trying time,” said Nyamilandu Manda.

Source: FAM