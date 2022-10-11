Motorists are queueing for hours at filling stations as fuel crisis continues in Malawi.

In Blantyre, the few filling stations with fuel have had long lines of motorists looking for the commodity.

Local media reported chaos in some filling stations where petrol is available, as motorists scrambled for fuel with motorcycle taxi operators.

Some motorists are using social media to get information on which filling stations have fuel.

Others said they have been moving around and even went to Mangochi to look for fuel but did not find the commodity.

“People are queueing for fuel for almost the whole day. This is Namiwawa filling station in Blantyre. My friend has told me that he has been there from 3:30am but he’s yet to get the most scarce commodity,” said Prince Pilay on Facebook.

Another person said: “I have travelled like Blantyre up to mangochi no single filling station having fuel and as government for over weeks failing to sort this out.”

Politician Leonard Chimbanga wrote: ” Buying fuel now in Blantyre is considered an achievement.”

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) which is responsible for ensuring availability of fuel is yet to comment on the crisis.

Fuel shortage has been going on in Malawi for about two months and President Lazarus Chakwera said recently that the crisis was caused by a lack of forex in the country.

Last month, secured a $50million Fuel financing revolving facility with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) for immediate procurement of fuel product towards replenishment of the strategic fuel reserves stocks.

“This will allow NOCMA to channel some of the financing sourced from local banks towards addressing the current fuel shortages in the Country,” NOCMA said.

