Abida Mia buys K8 million ambulance for her constituency

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency Abida Sidik Mia has bought a brand new ambulance worth K8 million to be used in the constituency.

Mia who is also the Minister of Water and Sanitation in the Tonse Alliance Administration said the ambulance is expected to improve health delivery services to the people in the constituency.

According to Mia, this is the second donated ambulance since she assumed the parliamentary position to serve the people.

“The Ambulance will go a long way in improving health delivery services to the people in our constituency and will complement the Therere Health Centre, a multi-million Kwacha facility that was funded in part by the Constituency Development Fund and mostly by the Japanese Embassy,” said Mia.

After the donation, Mia proceeded to launch a K10 million football tournament to promote youth development and identify local talent.

At the launch, Nsenjere Dynamos thrashed Saopa FC and went home with K150,000 while Saopa received K120,000 as runners-up. The league will run for three months

Commenting on the launch of the tournament, Mia noted that as a legislator she has been working on various youth empowerment programs that enable the youth to gain valuable skills. Such skills include driving, cooking and sewing, that they can use to generate income.

“Engaging the youth in this manner also deters them from partaking in activities detrimental to their wellbeing and their future. As a development-conscious legislator, I remain wholeheartedly committed to promoting community development in my constituency, and Malawi at large,” explained Mia.

Mia also disclosed that she is focused on advancing the construction of more schools, health centres, bridges and provision of access to clean and safe water.

