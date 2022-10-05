Zambia orders Namadingo to stop misleading the public

Zambia based musician Patience Namadingo has been ordered to stop misleading the public with the use of the title “Dr” against his name.

Namadingo was given an honorary doctorate by the University of South Africa in 2020 and since then he has been using the “Dr” title. He also changed the name of his Facebook Page to “Dr Namadingo”.

However, the Zambia Qualifications Authority advises people whose doctorate degrees are honorary to stop using “Dr” against their names since such conduct misleads the public.

“The recipient of an honorary qualification may use it on the curriculum vitae but list it under awards and honours and not under the section for qualifications. Whenever the title ‘Dr’ is used in the case of an honorary doctorate, the abbreviations “h.c.” (honoris causa) should be used or the recipient should state “Honorary Degree” in full against his or her name. The Authority therefore wishes to advise the recipients of honorary degrees or doctorates as commonly referred, to use “h.c” or “Honorary Degree” to avoid misleading the general public and to preserve the integrity of earned degrees,” says a statement on the authority’s website.