Chikwawa businessman wins grand prize in Kufewa ndi FINCA promo

A small scale businessman in Chikwawa has received a boost from FINCA Malawi after winning a grand prize of K300,000 in ‘Kufewa ndi FINCA’ promotion.

In July this year, the saving and money lending institution launched the promotion which was in a drive to transform lives of people in the country and encourage a saving culture amongst people.

On Monday, October 3rd, FINCA Malawi held a final draw of the promotion at its offices in Blantyre which was witnessed by officials from the gaming board as well as some members of the press.

During the draw, Felix Kamole from Nchalo FINCA branch won the grand prize of K300, 000 while Dyson Bandawe from Liwonde branch won K100, 000 and Elad Gangu, Anganile Ngosi, Paul Jasinto Kabinyu both from Nchalo branch won K50, 000 each.

In the other hand, the draw saw Sam Diness Batton from Nchalo branch, Ludo Kajawo from Lilongwe branch and Dick Banda from Nchalo branch winning K20, 000 each, while six others won FINCA branded t-shirts and other six also won Finca branded caps each.

When contacted to break the news about his grand prize winning, Kamole who runs a shop at Nchalo in Chikwawa district, thanked FINCA Malawi for the promotion and said the money will boost his businesses.

“This is great news to me and I am so excited to have won the grand prize for this promotion. This money will go a long way to boosting my businesses, I’m a transporter, I have a shop and I also sale farm produce,” said Kamole.

FINCA Malawi Marketing Manager, Takondwa Chirwa said the promotion has been so successful both to the company and customers saying the bid to promote the saving culture has been achieved through the promotion.

“Way from the start, we received an overwhelming support from our customers because we noted that most of them were bringing up their deposits and it has been a very good promotion and we are cerebrating with Mr Felix Kamole, the grand winner.

“Most customers have started to realize the importance of saving. In the past years it has been so difficult to convince a customer, especially those who are doing small scale businesses but with time they have realized the importance of saving,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa told journalists that FINCA is so thankful to its customers whom she said have contributed to an exceptional performance of the institution this year despite the fact the country is experiencing financial constraints which has paralyzed the business sector.

She then indicated that the institution is geared to provide more better financial services next year and has since urged the public to save and borrow money from them claiming their interest rates are higher than elsewhere.

To win Kufewa ndi FINCA promotion, customers were asked to place a FIXED Deposit with FINCA at a minimum of Mk50,000 for at least 3 months or deposit at minimum of MK20,000 into a new or existing PHINDU Savings Account and hold for at least one month.

