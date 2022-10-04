Chakwera says UAE to help Malawi resolve electricity challenges

President Lazarus Chakwera this afternoon held a rally upon arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) where he revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Lilongwe has pledged to help Malawi resolve electricity challenges.

Apart from Chakwera, those who spoke at the rally included Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka and Regional Chairman for the Central Region Zebron Chilondola who attacked opposition parties and stated that the MCP will continue ruling Malawi.

Chakwera travelled to the United States last month where he attended the United Nations General Assembly. On his way back, the Malawi leader stopped in the United Arab Emirates after being invited to a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyah, President of UAE.

In his remarks, Chakwera said the UAE president promised to send a delegation within two weeks to assist Malawi in the electricity sector amid daily blackouts that last eight hours.

“I was delighted by this pledge. We also discussed issues to do with fuel, transport and agriculture,” said Chakwera.

On his part, Mkaka who was with Chakwera in the United States said Chakwera made significant progress in New York and the fruits of his work will soon start manifesting.

Speaking earlier, MCP chairman for the central region Zebron Chilondola attacked the opposition for demanding Chakwera to cut short his UNGA trip and to step down. Chilondola argued that no one can let the presidency go that easily.

“We will not let any other party get presidency until 2060,” he said.

