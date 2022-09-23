Police arrest 15-year-old boy, recover stolen items worth K2.5 million

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 15-year-old boy after he was caught by community members stealing items in a house.

The boy also led police to houses where the law enforcers recovered stolen items.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said on Thursday community members caught the boy red-handed in the house of businessman within the township.

Daudi said a quick response team from investigation branch rushed to the scene and rescued the boy from an angry mob that was about to man-handle him.

“Upon being quizzed, he led the team to two houses within the township where police recovered some items suspected to have been stolen from various houses.

“The items include three plasma TVs, 54 flat screen TV, 11 speakers, two LG monitors, four DVD players, two carpets, a six-inch double mattress, two cellphones, six remote controls, pressing iron and a laptop bag containing assorted breaking equipments, all items worthy K2.5 million,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the teenager who will appear before court after completion of paperwork has also revealed his three accomplices who are yet to be arrested.

Police records indicate that, the boy has been committing offences for a long time but police have been diverting him from the criminal justice system.

