Hichilema back from UNGA: flies commercial

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who left Zambia for New York on Saturday last week, has returned to Zambia today after attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Hichilema arrived in the United States on Sunday, September 18 and he addressed the UNGA on Wednesday, September 21. Later , he met David Malpass, the President of the World Bank Group, who confirmed the International Development Association’s (IDA) aim to disburse $750m to the Zambian people this year for projects in Health, Education, and Social assistance. Hichilema together with the Zambian First Lady also had dinner with President of the United States, Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The Zambian leader left United States yesterday and has since arrived in Zambia today

“First Lady and I have arrived safely from New York in the United States, where we attended the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly. We also used the opportunity to meet various Captains of Industry and other development partners where we marketed our country for trade and investment opportunities that are readily available,” Hichilema post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera is still in the United States. Chakwera arrived in the United States on Thursday, September 15 and he delivered his address to the UNGA a week later, on September 22.

The Malawi leader is expected to return to Malawi on October 2.

