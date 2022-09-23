Malawians raise more than K300 thousand for Nepman’s anti-Tonse’s Ng’ona za M’mabango music video

Malawians have supported video production of Nepman’s latest anti-government song called Ng’ona za M’mabango by contributing a handsome amount of money towards the cause.

This follows a plea made by the legendary musician to the general public, a few days ago. In his request for funding, the Malipe dance creator said he had a shortfall of K200, 000 hence he needed public intervention.

The overwhelming response from the public has seen him amassing over K300, 000. Some of Nepman’s fellow musicians have also supported the project.

The support stems from the love people have for Ng’ona za M’mabango, as the song addresses Malawi’s current poor economic situation.

“Zafikadi povuta, kulephera kulipira rent/fees ikuvutanso, certificate kuolera mnyumba/kusamba opanda sopo, (The situation is worse as we are struggling to settle rentals and school fees, academic papers have been rendered useless, we are bathing without soap)” sings Nep Man

The song has earned Nepman a standing ovation from some Malawians.

His fellow musician Nes Nes wrote, “Ng’ona zamabango by Nepman is more than just a song elder receive your flowers for standing up for the people on this one.”

