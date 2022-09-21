US calls Malawi a best economic performer

Power with Chakwera

The United States through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has called Malawi one of the best economic performers.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power said this after meeting President Lazarus Chakwera following a conference called ‘Democracy Delivers’ organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which the two attended.

“Due to recent advances, Malawi will soon sign an @MCCGov Compact that offers it significant new resources.

“MCC calls Malawi “one of the best performers” on its political & economic scorecard, and I spoke with President @LazarusChakwera about how @USAID can support further gains,” Power tweeted.

Writing on his Facebook page, President Chakwera said the meeting shared insights and concerns around consolidation of democracy and human rights in our respective countries.

“Malawi believes that for democracy to flourish, we must build capacity of our governance institutions around the rule of law to govern effectively and fight corruption,” he said.

Malawi News Agency reported that United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken invited President Chakwera to the conference considering his efforts in the fight against corruption and promoting rule of law.

During the conference, Chakwera assured the gathering that his government was committed to fighting and end corruption by strengthening transparency and accountability and making sure that the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) was fully independent.

He added that the establishment of the financial crimes court was soon to be completed and would play a critical role in championing government commitments.

On his part, US Secretary of State Blinken assured the gathering that his government would continue supporting countries that are doing well in ending corruption among others.

