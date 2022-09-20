Chakwera wants Malawi to become world’s greatest food reserve

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged investors in the United States to invest in Malawi, saying his administration is ready to work with the investors to create the world’s greatest food reserve in Malawi.

The President was addressing the Nuveen Agricultural Investors yesterday at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) in New York, USA. Nuveen is an American asset manager responsible for assets worth 1.2 trillion under the parentage of TIAA.

Chakwera challenged the gathering to consider investing in Africa because of its vast land and fresh water resources. He urged the investors to start with Malawi which is home to one of the world’s freshwater lakes.

“Let’s make this dream a reality so that when the kind of nightmares we are seeing unfold in Eastern Europe happen, we are not all left at the mercy of aggressors. Let’s create the world’s greatest food reserve in Malawi together. We are ready to do it,” said Chakwera.

President Chakwera further said that his administration is reorganizing farming communities into cooperatives to enable investors to partner with local farmers in the creation of mega farms.

He added Malawi’s land laws have also been streamlined to strike a balance that between making land available for genuine investors and protecting land from pseudo investors.

He further said that his administration is also reorganizing the public sector in order to cut out corruption and bureaucracy that have made doing business difficult in the past.

“My resolve to make a Malawi a place where government processes do not stand in the way of setting up or running business operations is total and uncompromising,” said Chakwera.

President Chakwera is in the United States of America to, among other things, address the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2022, held under the theme “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

