Malawi begins process to introduce Portuguese, Swahili in curriculum

Government has started the process of implementing President Lazarus Chakwera’s directive for Malawi to introduce Portuguese and Swahili languages in the country’s curriculum.

Ministry of Education Public Relations Officer, Chikondi Chimala, says Malawi Institute of Education, an institution responsible for curriculum development and review, is part of the process.

According to Chimala, the ministry is consulting various stakeholders in order to implement the idea.

In April this year, Chakwera visited Mozambique and on his return, he said he had discussed with Mozambique the possibility of developing a language curriculum for Malawi Schools that includes the teaching of Portuguese, Swahili and French.

The Malawi leader argued that promotion of the languages would allow Malawians to communicate easily with citizens of other countries when doing business within the region.

“It would ease the ability of Malawians to make full use of trade, employment and travel opportunities in the region and beyond,” Chakwera said.

In Malawi’s public schools, students learn Chichewa and English languages from Standard One in Primary School up to Form Four in secondary schools.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24