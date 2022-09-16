Immigration repatriates 39 Ethiopian nationals

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Service in Lilongwe and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have repatriated 39 Ethiopian nationals.

Confirming the development was the department’s national public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said the repatriation exercise took place on Thursday September 15th, 2022 through the Kamuzu International Airport in the capital city.

Inspector Zulu said the exercise which is being supported by Malawi and Ethiopian governments, was supposed to be carried out last week on Friday but it was cancelled due to technical and logistical challenges.

He mentioned that the initiative which started in the month of August, has so far seen a total of 179 Ethiopians in three phases being repatriated to their country through the same Kamuzu International Airport.

The national publicist who has earlier this month replaced Wellington Chiponde, reported that currently Maula prison has 171 Ethiopians remaining under Immigration custody waiting for the next repatriation.

The repatriation initiative was made by the Immigration department as a way of decongesting the country’s prison facilities amidst Cholera and Covid-19 pandemics.

Meanwhile, the Department is pleading with the general public to refrain from aiding and abetting irregular immigrants saying such acts compromise national security and social economic development.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24