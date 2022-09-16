Two arrested for kidnapping boy and demanding K60 million ransom

Police in Limbe have taken into custody two men identified as John Mapunda, 47, and Isaac Bokosi aged 54 on suspicion that they kidnapped an 8-year-old boy at Kanjedza in Blantyre and demanded K60 million from his father.

Inspector Patrick Mussa, Limbe Police Station spokesperson, said the boy’s father told police that on September 8, 2022, the boy together with his sister as usual, boarded a school bus to their school which is situated in Chichiri.

It is also believed that at around 12noon, after knocking off from school, the minibus dropped both of them 100 metres away from their house in Kanjedza.

An unknown person called the two, pretending to know them, but suddenly came a black Honda Freed motor vehicle Registration Number not known, and then the boy was by force, grabbed into the vehicle. The vehicle sped away, leaving the boy’s sister behind.

The suspected criminals later made a phone call to the victim’s father demanding a ransom of K60million from him.

When the matter was reported to Limbe Police, detectives instituted investigations right away.

Later, on September 13, the boy was found dumped in Kanjedza.

The police investigations led to the arrest of some suspects who have already been charged with kidnapping and will appear in court soon to answer the charge levelled against them.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway to apprehend their accomplices.

John Mapunda hails from Chilumba village in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga, whilst Isaac Bokosi comes from Thanguni village, Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in Thyolo.

