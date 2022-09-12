Wikise’s Njoyako lands him in trouble: risks losing ambassadorship role

It never rains but pours for musician Frank ‘Wikise’ Chawinga as his ambassadorship role at real estate company Atlas Realtors is at stake following release of his song which discourages investment culture.

The company has penned the artist, in expression of its dissatisfaction with the song. Atlas Realtors believes Njoyako is not in line with their products and services.

“Dear Wikise, it has come to our attention that you have released a song “Njoyako” which among other things talks about K10,000 not being enough money to build a house. These lyrics are not in tandem with the contract which you signed with Atlas Realtors a company that you represent.”

The company has also summoned Chawinga on Tuesday to discuss his future with them.

“You are therefore being called for a meeting on Tuesday, 13th September 2022 at 10:00am at our offices in Airwing to discuss the future of your ambassadorship/ partnership with our company.”

Speaking to this publication, the Lilongwe based musician admitted receiving the letter. However, he refused to comment more on the matter.

The controversial song says, “K10, 000 singamange nyumba iwe njoyako (K10, 000 is way too little for a house project, please designate it for fun)”

The Chikamphulikire star assumed the ambassadorship role at the company to influence the masses to buy its products and services, on 22nd November last year.

