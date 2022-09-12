Teen jailed 14 years for raping 18-year-old girl in Blantyre

The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has today sentenced Innocent Majawa, aged 18, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour after he hit an 18-year-old girl with a stone and raped her in Blantyre.

According to Blantyre Police Deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, the court heard through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Josephy Tsokalawo, that on August 6, 2021, the victim was on her way home from Mbayani market.

Upon arrival at a certain place near her home, she met the convict who grabbed her to a dark place where he started beating her with a stone all over her body.

Due to the injuries sustained, the victim was overpowered and was later raped by the convict.

The matter was reported to Kabula Police Unit who managed to arrest the convict after conducting investigations.

Appearing before court, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

In his submission, Sub inspector Tsokalawo asked the court to mete out a stiffer punishment citing that the behaviour of the convict was so cruel and he needed to be separated from the society.

He further added that rape and defilement cases are becoming rampant hence making victims to live in fear of being raped and defiled.

Sub inspector Tsokalawo, also told the court that a stiffer punishment would act as a deterrent to would be offenders.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Ackia Mwanyongo agreed with the state and further said that the convict did not show any remorse during the trial and therefore he slapped Majawa with a 14 year custodial sentence with hard labour.

Innocent Majawa hails from Bafota village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.