Bishop Malasa calls on Daughters of the King to evangalise far and wide

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire (ADUS) Brighton Vita Malasa has called on Daughters of the King to continue evengalise the word of God far and wide for salvation.

Bishop Malasa made the call at St. Barnabas Anglican Church an outstation of Thondwe Parish during a three day Daughters of the King annual general conference.

He reminded the Daughters of the King that God expects the women group to bring salvation to mankind.

“Women are the light of the world as such God expects you to bring man to salvation,” he added.

The Bishop therefore referred to Deuteronomy 8 verse 11-18 where God told the Israelites to remember what He did to them.

Malasa also urged to Daughters of the King to live by their faith and reminded them to stick to ADUS strategic plan.

“Remember to praise the Lord for good things that He has done for you,” Bishop Malasa added.

Chairlady for Daughters of the King in ADUS, Modesta Maulana said the group commits itself in prayers, evangelism and to serve the Lord whole heartedly.

She also reminded fellow Daughters of the King to praise the Lord for the good things He did for them and encouraged the group to help the less privileged.

Daughters of the King annual general conference was attended by women from Zomba, Machinga, Balaka, Neno and Mangochi.