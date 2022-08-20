Zobanduka! Plane fails to land due to blackout at Malawi airport

A plane carrying passengers stayed in the air for over 40 minutes at Chileka International Airport but still failed to land due to power outage and it was forced to go back to Lilongwe.

According to one of the passengers, on several occasions the plane’s departure was delayed at Kamuzu International Airport in the capital Lilongwe.

When the plane managed to leave Lilongwe and later reached Blantyre, passengers had another rude awakening as the plane could not land.

“This country is so unserious. Malawian airlines delayed our flight to BT twice then we take off and are approaching chileka we are told we have to just circle in the air for a while because there is no electrify on the ground for clear landing. It was so unsettling to be

“Just be flying with turbulence and then only to be told we have to fly back to KIA cause chileka can’t get its act together! MALAWI DO BETTER!!!!!,” one passenger tweeted.

Speaking to the local media, another passenger said: “We stayed in the air for about 40 minutes while authorities tried to rectify the problem, but to no avail and we have flown back to Lilongwe.”

The passenger complained that her programs have been affected by the issue.

A Facebook user whose sister was on the flight said: “Guess what …my sister flying from Lilongwe to chileka airport twenty minutes ago had to return to KIA because chileka had no lights at the runway, pathetic country.”

Yesterday, a system shutdown in the morning left most parts of the country without power.

In some areas power was restored for a few hours before blackout returned.

Malawi has been experiencing power cuts lasting over six hours a day since January this year.

