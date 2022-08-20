MACRA revokes licences of Capital, Joy, and Sapitwa radios over licence fees

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has revoked licences of Capital FM Radio, Joy Radio and Sapitwa Radio over licence fees totaling K46 million.

MACRA has announced the revocation of the licences in a statement dated 19 August, 2022 and signed by Director General Daud Suleman.

According to Suleman, as of 15 August, Capital Radio owed MACRA K13.9 million, Joy Radio owed the regulatory authority K14.1 million while Sapitwa owed K18.1 million in outstanding licence fees.

The revocation of the licences will be effective 30 days from 19 August, the date the three radio stations received notices from MACRA.

“Joy Radio, Sapitwa FM and Capital FM are free to apply, in future, for content licences if they have no outstanding regulatory issues with MACRA,” said Suleman.

MACRA has also withdrawn two frequencies for Sapitwa FM, one for Capital FM, two for Radio Maria and two for Timveni Radio following failure by operators to utilise the frequencies.

Meanwhile, the regulatory authority has closed Mzati Radio and Mzati Television’s case after the two stations paid K6.1 and K17.2 million respectively.

