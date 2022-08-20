MCP calls on electorate to vote for development oriented leaders

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president who is also Deputy Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire, has urged people in Balaka to vote for leaders who are development oriented.

Mkandawire made the remarks at Mkaweya Ground, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka district during a campaign rally ahead of the ward councillor by-elections slated for Tuesday next week.

The MCP second in command assured the gathering that the MCP-led Government is development oriented regardless of political affiliation and regionalism.

He said: “Government is concerned with the current situation in the district as well as the whole country and President Lazarus Chakwera will ensure that not even a single Malawian dies due to hunger hence Government is doing all it can to address the challenge.”

He further encouraged people in the area to vote for the MCP shadow councillor, Tendai Matoga, for meaningful development of the area.

Meanwhile, MCP Regional Chairman responsible for the Eastern Region, Samson Kawalazira, has expressed confidence that the party will triumph in the elections arguing that people have now put their trust in the party.

“Despite that this area remains a stronghold of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), I can confidently say that we will carry the day because people have now trusted us unlike in the past where you would walk and not found our supporter here,” he said.

Shire Ward in Balaka Central East constituency became vacant after the death of the previous office bearer councillor Patrick Botomani who passed on in October last year.