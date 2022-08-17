Ritaa charms Gwamba

Vocalist Ritaa has become the latest female artist to work with gospel hip-hop artist Gwamba.

The two celebrated artists have collaborated on a song entitled Mundikumbutse, which will drop into the public domain on 23rd August.

Mundikumbutse passed through the production hands of Sispence, who is the brain behind a number of hit songs in urban music circles at the moment.

The pending tune has raised high expectations from the receiving end considering the calibre of the musicians involved.

“When two top artists team up, it is the mic that suffers. I am expecting a hit from these two,” said one of Ritaa’s followers.

This will be the Chapatali singer’s second single this year. Her first 2022 single is Vuto.