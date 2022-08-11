Man jailed 10 years for stealing over K2 million

The Mponela Second Grade Magistrate Court on August 9 sentenced 35-year-old Geoffrey Leonard Banda to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing K2,250,000 cash.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala said that the court through the state prosecutor Sub Inspector Benedicto Mathambo heard that in the wee hours of June 27, 2022, Banda together with his accomplices who are at large broke into a house at Tchawale Trading Centre.

The criminals went straight to the bedroom of the owners where they assaulted a man mercilessly before going away with K2,250,000 cash.

Investigations were initiated and Mponela Police detectives apprehended Banda on August 5, 2022.

Appearing in court, Banda pleaded not guilty prompting the state to parade two witnesses who testfied against him.

In submission, prosecutor Mathambo asked the court for a stiff punishment as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

Passing sentence Second Grade Magistrate Davie Mpakani concurred with the state hence slapped him to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Leonard hails from Chimbuna village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu District.

