Cyclone Nepotism: Agriculture Ministry demotes directors from the South

The Ministry of Agriculture is being accused of reshuffling its top layer managers through unprecedented ‘political overhaul’ as some directors have been moved from the Ministry’s headquarters to various stations across the country.

According to an inside source who asked for anonymity, victims of the change are those who are coming from the southern region and these are directors who are from the main ‘engine room’ Departments at the Ministry.

The source confided to Malawi24 that some of the directors who have been demoted include a seasoned researcher who was a Director of Research Services and now has been demoted to Bvumbwe Research Station.

It is also reported that a long time Director of Crops Development has been demoted to Makoka Research Station while a seasoned livestock Department Director has been demoted from the position of Director of Livestock to Mikolongwe Veterinary College.

Malawi24 further understands that a Controller of Agricultural Technical Services who as well comes from the southern region, has been kicked out to be a mere station officer at the Department of Fisheries.

This is coming on heels that President Lazarus Chakwera had appointed four Principal Secretaries which is said to be against his own pledge to save the resources.

Reports are rife that this is just a tip of an iceberg as more ‘political reshuffles’ are in the pipeline to chop those who are perceived to be questioning some strategic decision imposed on them.

This is all happening when the nation is waiting for the commencement of the new calendar for Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

The Ministry of Agriculture is also being finger-pointed for lacking strategic direction in proper handling of the food security issues, reforming ADMARC, rolling out AIP and revitalizing NFRA due to political interference.

