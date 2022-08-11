Mutharika has not endorsed anyone for DPP presidency, says Namalomba

Former President Peter Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba says the former Malawi leader and former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika have not endorsed any candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency.

Namalomba has issued a statement today following reports that the Mutharikas have endorsed Dalitso Kabambe for the DPP presidency and that the former first lady has also endorsed former Minister Bright Msaka for the same position.

Namalomba in the statement says the Mutharikas have not thrown their weight behind any candidate.

“Mutharika is a true democrat and believes in the constitution of the mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which provides for a free and fair election of leaders into various positions of the party at a convention held every five years. So too is the former First Lady,” Namalomba said.

The DPP is expected to hold a convention next year to elect a president who will also be the party’s torchbearer in the 2025 presidential elections.

Several DPP senior officials have already shown interest to contest at the convention amid claims by Mutharika that some DPP members want him to contest in the 2025 presidential elections and return to the presidency.

Mutharika ruled Malawi from 2014 to 2020 when he lost in the fresh presidential elections.

