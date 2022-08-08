Woman stabs ex-husband’s new wife in church

A woman aged 42 has been arrested for allegedly stabbing the new wife of her ex-husband with a knife during a CCAP church service yesterday at Katelera in Salima district.

Salima Police Station spokesperson Sub-inspector Jacob Khembo has identified the suspect as Mary Laudon, 42, while the stabbed woman is Emily John, 38.

Khembo said the suspect Laudon and her former husband got divorced in July 2021.

On the morning of Sunday August 7, the victim, together with her husband, went to Katelera CCAP prayer house for Paper Sunday and other church services.

While in the church, the suspect who is also a member of the church, sat closer to the victim and stabbed the victim four times on the neck with a knife.

Other congregants rescued the victim and took her to Salima District Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

According to Khembo, the suspect will be appearing in court soon to answer the charge of unlawful wounding, which contravenes section 241 of the penal code.

