I will always stand with Martse —Waxy Kay

Award-winning rapper Waxy Kay has said he will always stand with the departed hip-hop maestro Martse

According to the Blantyre-based artist, Martse who died on May 23 instilled confidence in him through his advice.

“I love you so much man. Munandimveka ufumu (you crowned me king). Come war, I will always be there by your side,” said Waxy

The Za zii star believes Martse’s spirit is always with him, hence the need to honour Martse through another tribute.

“Ndikuziwa nzimu wako umakhala nane. I thank God poti dzulo ndalota ndipo ndalembanso nyimbo yako ina ndipo anthu ayimva sunday (I know your spirit is always with me. I have crafted a song which will be released on Sunday, thanks to my dream.”

Furthermore, Waxy claims he will stand with the Mwano hit-maker until the truth about his death will be revealed.

“Ndipo ndizaima nawe mpaka kalekale pa chilungamo chako mpaka chizatuluka (I will stand with you until the truth will come to light)”

