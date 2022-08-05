Bushiri: Money laundering suspect back in court

Money laundering suspect Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri are back at Lilongwe Magistrate Court this morning for a hearing of their extradition case.

Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza is expected to provide fresh directions as to how witnesses should testify in this case.

Bushiri through his lawyers want South African witnesses to come to Malawi physically and testify.

The State, however, argues that it is expensive for South African government to send witnesses to Malawi hence wants the witnesses to testify virtually.

Bushiri and wife Mary face fraud and money laundering charged in South Africa.

The two fled the Rainbow Nation in 2020 after they were given bail.

